videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over UP By-Election 2024 Voting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 08:22 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Akhilesh Yadav has announced that when he comes to power, no one will be spared. Akhilesh did not stop here. Rather, he released a video. Which was only 23 seconds long. While the same video was also released by BJP which was said to be complete. In this video, Akhilesh claimed that Muslim women were stopped from casting their vote and the SHO pointed a gun at the women. While after watching the video in full, it is clearly visible that the SHO stopped the women because stone pelting was happening outside that street. Akhilesh Yadav and SP leaders are claiming that despite the government's arbitrariness, SP is winning all 9 seats. While on the other hand, BJP is also making the same claim. While on the other hand, the Election Commission also took action on Akhilesh Yadav's complaint, still why is Akhilesh raising questions on the government and the Election Commission.