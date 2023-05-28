NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: RJD spokesperson told the inauguration of the new parliament as a dark chapter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
RJD had already distanced itself from the inauguration of the new Parliament House. But on today's historic and auspicious occasion, RJD has compared the Parliament to a coffin. Lalu Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal has tweeted the photo of the new parliament building and the coffin. Wrote in the caption of the tweet, what is this?

All Videos

After Lord Shri Ram, PM Modi bows down to 'Sengol'
3:46
After Lord Shri Ram, PM Modi bows down to 'Sengol'
Bihar BJP President gives befitting reply to RJD on comparing New Parliament Building to a coffin
2:31
Bihar BJP President gives befitting reply to RJD on comparing New Parliament Building to a coffin
New Parliament House inaugurates with Vedic mantras
5:21
New Parliament House inaugurates with Vedic mantras
High level meeting going on at BJP Headquarters in Delhi
3:34
High level meeting going on at BJP Headquarters in Delhi
PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
6:44
PM Modi gets special blessings of saints

Trending Videos

3:46
After Lord Shri Ram, PM Modi bows down to 'Sengol'
2:31
Bihar BJP President gives befitting reply to RJD on comparing New Parliament Building to a coffin
5:21
New Parliament House inaugurates with Vedic mantras
3:34
High level meeting going on at BJP Headquarters in Delhi
6:44
PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
Taal thok ke,new Parliament building,new parliament building india,New Parliament,New Parliament Inauguration,New Parliament Building Inauguration,modi new parliament building,new parliament building india update,new parliament building delhi,new parliament of india,new parliament building update,new parliament india,new parliament building cost,Parliament building,inauguration of new parliament building,rjd compares new parliament with coffin,