Taal Thok Ke: Sadhu Sant's Protest against CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

Sonam|Updated: May 24, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: There is an uproar in West Bengal over the insult of saints. Sadhus and saints have taken to the streets to protest against this. They are opposing Mamata Banerjee. Sant Swabhiman Yatra has the support of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Actually, on May 19, the ashram of Ramakrishna Mission was attacked in Jalpaiguri. It is alleged that the attackers beat up the saints and employees at gunpoint. BJP cornered Mamata government regarding this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged in his rally that Mamata is threatening saints for vote bank. Mamata Banerjee clarified and claimed that she is not against Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangh. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.

