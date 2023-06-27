NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – Government should provide opportunities, employment and economic well-being in the country

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi addressed 10 lakh BJP workers from across the country online from Madhya Pradesh. Today PM Modi told the country in just a few gestures that UCC will come. Modi said that there should not be two laws in one house. In Taal Thok Ke, SP spokesperson Abbas Haider said that the government should provide opportunities, employment and economic equality in the country.

