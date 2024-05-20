Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Violence reported in Bengal's Fifth Phase Voting

Sonam|Updated: May 20, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
In the fifth phase, voting is taking place today on 49 Lok Sabha seats of 6 states and 2 union territories. There is enthusiasm among the people across the country regarding the great festival of democracy. Bumper voting is taking place from Kashmir to Maharashtra, Bengal and Odisha. There is news of highest voting in Bengal so far. But on one hand bumper voting is taking place in Bengal. The maximum number of reports of violence and clashes have also come from this state. Today watch the country's number 1 show 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​on this issue.

