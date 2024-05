videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: What will happen to 'Kejriwal's AAP' now?

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 08:30 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Amidst the Swati Maliwal controversy in Delhi CM House, Arvind Kejriwal had decided to take out an arrest march. But, they ended this march in just half an hour. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has seized CCTV's DVR, CD and laptop from CM House. Watch the big debate on this issue in the country's number one debate show 'Taal Thok Ke'.