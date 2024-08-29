videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Wolf Killed 9 People Caught By Forest Dept in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 07:58 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, man-eating wolves have disturbed the sleep of more than 70 thousand residents of 35 villages. The man-eaters are in the lead and the administration and the forest department are behind them. Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions on this terror of wolves. He has especially raised questions on the MLA of terror-affected Mahsi. Akhilesh Yadav has called the video of the MLA searching for wolves with the villagers with a gun as drama. He has also raised questions on the UP government for this.