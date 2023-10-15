trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675500
Teacher stabbed to death again in France, French schools on high alert

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 01:38 AM IST
A teacher was stabbed to death in France on Friday, while three others were reported injured. After which all the schools of the city have been put on high alert. It is reported that religious slogans were raised before the murder.
