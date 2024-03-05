trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727572
Tejashwi Yadav Responds To A Raja's 'Jai Shri Ram' Remark: Clarifies Stand

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses DMK leader A Raja's remarks on 'Jai Shri Ram' and the idea of India, stating, "This is his personal statement. It is not ours (INDIA Alliance)." Get the details on Yadav's response to the ongoing discussion.

