Telangana Election 2023: Tollywood stars come out to vote

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Voting is going on in 119 assembly seats of Telangana. About 37 percent voting has taken place in the first 6 hours. All parties are claiming victory. Junior NTR was seen with his wife in the voting line.
