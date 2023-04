videoDetails

Tension continues after violence in West Bengal, security beefed up in Shyam Bazar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Violence has been witnessed in West Bengal's Hooghly last night. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area of ​​violence. Whereas the black market has been increased. Know in detail in this report what is the current situation.