Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
A train and truck collided in Thailand. Eight people have died in the accident. The dead include three women and five men.

Another video of Nuh violence surfaced
play icon1:22
Another video of Nuh violence surfaced
Horrific road accident in UP's Hathras, 5 killed
play icon0:48
Horrific road accident in UP's Hathras, 5 killed
Nuh violence update Breaking: SIT investigation of violence in cyber station started, Ashfaq- Sabir attacked
play icon0:53
Nuh violence update Breaking: SIT investigation of violence in cyber station started, Ashfaq- Sabir attacked
18 people killed in Mexico bus crash
play icon1:5
18 people killed in Mexico bus crash
Violence erupts again in Manipur's Kwakta, claims 3 dead
play icon0:59
Violence erupts again in Manipur's Kwakta, claims 3 dead

