The decision has come...the atmosphere has changed in one stroke...Har Har Mahadev in Sawan

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: The decision of the Varanasi court on the Gyanvapi case has given a big victory to the Hindu side. The court has approved the ASI survey in the Maa Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Masjid case located near Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
Taal Thok Ke: 'Like it happened at the time of Ramlala..the same will happen in Gyanvapi'
play icon6:53
Taal Thok Ke: 'Like it happened at the time of Ramlala..the same will happen in Gyanvapi'
At one time we had performed Jalabhishek inside the 'Masjid'
play icon1:27
At one time we had performed Jalabhishek inside the 'Masjid'
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
play icon4:59
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
play icon3:58
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
After the victory, the lawyer of the Hindu side said.
play icon3:46
After the victory, the lawyer of the Hindu side said.
