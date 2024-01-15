trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709738
The festival of Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
The festival of Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country today. On this occasion people come to take bath in the holy rivers. In many places, Makar Sankranti is also known as Khichdi because making and eating Khichdi has special significance on this occasion.

