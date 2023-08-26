trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654016
The symbol of Chandrayaan-2 became Tiranga Point, where the symbol of Chandrayaan-3 became 'Shiva Point'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
On August 23, when Chandrayaan-3 of India successfully soft-landed on the south pole of the moon. Now ISRO has released a new video in which Chandrayaan-3's rover has run 12 feet.
