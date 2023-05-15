NewsVideos
This is what SSP Varun Sharma had to say about the Patiala Gurudwara incident

|Updated: May 15, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
A woman was shot dead for consuming alcohol in Patiala Gurudwara complex. Here's what SSP Varun had to say...

