'Three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with me'claims Abhishek Banerjee - Source

Sonam | Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

According to TMC sources, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee claims that three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with him. According to sources, Banerjee said this during the meeting with the leaders of INDIA alliance. He is likely to meet NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut this evening.