Three Dead After MiG Aircraft Crashes on a House in Rajasthan

| Updated: May 08, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft has crashed near Hanumangarh, Rajasthan during its routine morning sortie on May 8, 2023. The aircraft had taken off from the Suratgarh Air Force Station of the Sri Ganganagar District in Rajasthan.