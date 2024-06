videoDetails

TMC Leader Debashish Pramanik Arrested from Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Debashish Pramanik Arrested: Bengal CID has arrested the TMC leader. A TMC leader named Devashish Pramanik has been arrested. An arrest has been made in the case of grabbing government land. Arrest made after interrogation in Jalpaiguri.