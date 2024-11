videoDetails

To The Point: Deal over Muslim Vote in Maharashtra Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

To The Point: All India Ulema Board has written a letter to Mahavikas Aghadi and this is what it has written. All India Ulema Board is ready to fully support Maha Aghadi to form the government. All India Ulema Board will support Maha Aghadi's candidates and will also campaign for them but some conditions will have to be accepted.