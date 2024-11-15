Advertisement
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Maharashtra Election 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
To The Point: Maharashtra's election battle has gone from verbal tussle between Maha Aghadi and Mahayuti to saffron fatwa. BJP wants to defeat Maha Aghadi in the election by using Hindutva as a weapon. Maha Aghadi also has no qualms about polarizing Muslim votes. It is ready to do any deal with Muslim organizations for Muslim votes. Now in this election battle, PM Modi has also fired arrows from his quiver. In a rally held in Sambhaji Nagar yesterday, PM Modi fiercely attacked Maha Vikas Aghadi. PM Modi said that Maha Vikas Aghadi...coins the term saffron terrorism. They have a problem with Sanatan. Overall, if Maharashtra is divided, it will be divided, but this fight has now completely turned saffron into a fatwa.

