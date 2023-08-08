trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646141
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Today is the fifth day of Gyanvapi survey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
The kind of secrets that were spewing out from the door walls of Gyanvapi, it is being claimed that some similar secrets are also coming out from the basement. The Hindu side claims that many fragmented idols were also found during the survey. Today again the ASI team is looking for evidence through the survey.

All Videos

BJP to hold parliamentary meeting on No Confidence Motion
play icon8:41
BJP to hold parliamentary meeting on No Confidence Motion
AAP comes forward in support of Raghav Chadha
play icon1:28
AAP comes forward in support of Raghav Chadha
Around 20 BJP MPs to begin discussion on No Confidence Motion today
play icon0:46
Around 20 BJP MPs to begin discussion on No Confidence Motion today
IMD issues yellow alert in Dehradun for rain
play icon0:46
IMD issues yellow alert in Dehradun for rain
Rahul Gandhi to begin No Confidence Motion discussion in Parliament
play icon0:50
Rahul Gandhi to begin No Confidence Motion discussion in Parliament

Trending Videos

BJP to hold parliamentary meeting on No Confidence Motion
play icon8:41
BJP to hold parliamentary meeting on No Confidence Motion
AAP comes forward in support of Raghav Chadha
play icon1:28
AAP comes forward in support of Raghav Chadha
Around 20 BJP MPs to begin discussion on No Confidence Motion today
play icon0:46
Around 20 BJP MPs to begin discussion on No Confidence Motion today
IMD issues yellow alert in Dehradun for rain
play icon0:46
IMD issues yellow alert in Dehradun for rain
Rahul Gandhi to begin No Confidence Motion discussion in Parliament
play icon0:50
Rahul Gandhi to begin No Confidence Motion discussion in Parliament
ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद,ज्ञानवापी मंदिर,ज्ञानवापी,varanasi gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi mosque case,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi mosque news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid live,gyanvapi masjid shivling,gyanvapi case,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi,gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi mosque verdict,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi masjid varanasi,yogi gyanvapi live,live now,trending news,Breaking News,