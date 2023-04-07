NewsVideos
Top 50: Nitish Kumar organizes Iftar Party

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Today Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given Iftar party at CM residence. Targeting Nitish Kumar, BJP said Bihar is burning, Nitish is celebrating Iftar.

