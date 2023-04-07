हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Top 50: Nitish Kumar organizes Iftar Party
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 07, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Today Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given Iftar party at CM residence. Targeting Nitish Kumar, BJP said Bihar is burning, Nitish is celebrating Iftar.
×
All Videos
3:31
PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
14:6
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
9:6
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
5:49
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue
Trending Videos
3:31
PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
14:6
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
9:6
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
5:49
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue
nitish kumar in iftar party,nitish kumar iftar party,Iftar party,cm nitish kumar iftar party,nitish iftar party,nitish kumar hosts iftar party,Nitish Kumar,RJD Iftar party,Nitish kumar news,Patna Iftar party,nitish kumar iftar party video,iftar party mein nitish kumar,nitish kumar video,iftar party nitish kumar,CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar attends iftar party,jdu iftar party,nitish kumar poster in patna,iftar party in patna,nitish kumar in patna,