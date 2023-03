videoDetails

Tragic incident in Indore's Balleshwar Mahadev Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

A big accident was witnessed in the Beleshwar Mahadev temple of Indore due to the collapse of the roof of the stepwell. Many people have been injured in this accident and 34 people have died so far.