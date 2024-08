videoDetails

Truck crushes 5 in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Truck Crushes 5 in Delhi Shastri Nagar: A heart-wrenching accident has happened in Delhi. An uncontrolled truck crushed 5 people sleeping on a divider in Shastri Nagar area of ​​North East Delhi. 3 people have died in the accident.