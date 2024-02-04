trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717510
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UCC may soon be implemented in Uttarakhand

|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Follow Us
UCC may soon be implemented in Uttarakhand. The draft of UCC has been submitted to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. After getting approval from the cabinet, it will be presented in the Assembly on Monday.

All Videos

Temperature dropped after rain in Delhi-NCR
Play Icon0:38
Temperature dropped after rain in Delhi-NCR
Major fire in cement factory in Malda
Play Icon0:54
Major fire in cement factory in Malda
DNA: 'Shaheen Bagh' conspiracy on Gyanvapi?
Play Icon16:38
DNA: 'Shaheen Bagh' conspiracy on Gyanvapi?
Baat ki: Crack in India alliance over seat sharing
Play Icon24:52
Baat ki: Crack in India alliance over seat sharing
Pakistan News: Pakistan asks for proof of saving lives of civilians aboard Iranian boat
Play Icon17:30
Pakistan News: Pakistan asks for proof of saving lives of civilians aboard Iranian boat

Trending Videos

Temperature dropped after rain in Delhi-NCR
play icon0:38
Temperature dropped after rain in Delhi-NCR
Major fire in cement factory in Malda
play icon0:54
Major fire in cement factory in Malda
DNA: 'Shaheen Bagh' conspiracy on Gyanvapi?
play icon16:38
DNA: 'Shaheen Bagh' conspiracy on Gyanvapi?
Baat ki: Crack in India alliance over seat sharing
play icon24:52
Baat ki: Crack in India alliance over seat sharing
Pakistan News: Pakistan asks for proof of saving lives of civilians aboard Iranian boat
play icon17:30
Pakistan News: Pakistan asks for proof of saving lives of civilians aboard Iranian boat