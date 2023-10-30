trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681895
Understand through Graphics how Andhra Pradesh Train Accident took place

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Train Hadsa: Recently a terrible train accident took place in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. About 13 people have died in this accident. In this report, understand in detail through graphics how the train accident happened.
In A first, Nearly 7,50,000 Omani Voters Will Pick Shura Members By Electronic Voting
Play Icon5:6
In A first, Nearly 7,50,000 Omani Voters Will Pick Shura Members By Electronic Voting
Play Icon2:3
"Kerala government is responsible for multiple explosions," Claims Union Minister Rajeev ChandrasekharX
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Play Icon3:56
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Know how train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh
Play Icon1:48
Know how train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
Play Icon1:21
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324

Trending Videos

