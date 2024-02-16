trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721859
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Union Minister Annapurna Devi Decries Atrocities In Sandeshkhali, Criticizes State Government

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Union Minister and member of the delegation visiting Sandeshkhali, Annapurna Devi, expresses concern over the alleged atrocities against women in the region. She emphasizes the need to hear the stories of the victims and criticizes the state government, labeling it as corrupt and ineffective. Devi further highlights the troubling practice of the government awarding the accused, shedding light on the gravity of the situation in Sandeshkhali.

All Videos

Delhi Traffic Jam: Commuters Stranded In Snarls And Jams, Ghazipur Border Affected
Play Icon00:41
Delhi Traffic Jam: Commuters Stranded In Snarls And Jams, Ghazipur Border Affected
Delhi Paint Factory Fire Tragedy: 11 Lives Lost, 4 Injured, Ongoing Search for Survivors
Play Icon00:42
Delhi Paint Factory Fire Tragedy: 11 Lives Lost, 4 Injured, Ongoing Search for Survivors
FSL Report makes huge revelation in Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case
Play Icon03:25
FSL Report makes huge revelation in Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case
Fire at Srinagar MLA Hostel: Firetenders On Scene For Rescue
Play Icon00:55
Fire at Srinagar MLA Hostel: Firetenders On Scene For Rescue
Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election
Play Icon00:40
Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election

Trending Videos

Delhi Traffic Jam: Commuters Stranded In Snarls And Jams, Ghazipur Border Affected
play icon0:41
Delhi Traffic Jam: Commuters Stranded In Snarls And Jams, Ghazipur Border Affected
Delhi Paint Factory Fire Tragedy: 11 Lives Lost, 4 Injured, Ongoing Search for Survivors
play icon0:42
Delhi Paint Factory Fire Tragedy: 11 Lives Lost, 4 Injured, Ongoing Search for Survivors
FSL Report makes huge revelation in Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case
play icon3:25
FSL Report makes huge revelation in Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case
Fire at Srinagar MLA Hostel: Firetenders On Scene For Rescue
play icon0:55
Fire at Srinagar MLA Hostel: Firetenders On Scene For Rescue
Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election
play icon0:40
Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election