UP Board president Renuka Mishra removed in Paper Leak Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Major action has been taken in UP Police Paper Leak case. Board Chairman Renuka Mishra has been removed from the post and Rajeev Krishna has been made the new Chairman.

