UP Cabinet Expansion: Om Prakash Rajbhar, 3 Others Take Oath As Ministers

Sonam|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Yogi Cabinet: Expansion of Yogi Cabinet in UP. 4 new ministers took oath in UP. OP Rajbhar took oath as minister. Dara Singh Chauhan took oath as minister. Anil Kumar also took oath as minister. Sunil Sharma also took oath as minister.

