NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP police raid in 'Hatuwa' of Prayagraj

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
The manhunt has intensified for the arrest of Shaista Parveen, the absconding wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Police is conducting raids at many places.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Shivam Tyagi's sharp attack on SP
9:13
Taal Thok Ke: Shivam Tyagi's sharp attack on SP
Taal Thok Ke: Atiq was a mafia that's why SP made him MLA and MP?
9:33
Taal Thok Ke: Atiq was a mafia that's why SP made him MLA and MP?
CM Nitish Kumar surrounded by the release of Bahubali leader 'Anand Mohan'
7:25
CM Nitish Kumar surrounded by the release of Bahubali leader 'Anand Mohan'
Atiq's son 'Asad' wanted to become a gangster
8:41
Atiq's son 'Asad' wanted to become a gangster
WFI Sexual Harassment Case: SC Seeks Delhi Police's Response On Wrestlers' Plea
WFI Sexual Harassment Case: SC Seeks Delhi Police's Response On Wrestlers' Plea

Trending Videos

9:13
Taal Thok Ke: Shivam Tyagi's sharp attack on SP
9:33
Taal Thok Ke: Atiq was a mafia that's why SP made him MLA and MP?
7:25
CM Nitish Kumar surrounded by the release of Bahubali leader 'Anand Mohan'
8:41
Atiq's son 'Asad' wanted to become a gangster
WFI Sexual Harassment Case: SC Seeks Delhi Police's Response On Wrestlers' Plea
Breaking News,Shaista Parveen,shaista parveen news,shaista parveen news today,shaista parveen letter,shaista parveen latest news,shaista parveen arrest news,shaista parveen surrender video,shaista parveen location,shaista parveen surrender,shaista parveen letter to cm yogi,shaista parveen live,shaista parveen arrest,atiq ahmad shaista parveen,shaista parveen ki chitthi,shaista parveen arrest update,ateeq ahmed wife shaista parveen,shaistra parveen letter,