Uttarakhand Breaking: Heavy rain alert in next 24 hours, possibility of heavy rain with storm

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Uttarakhand Breaking: Heavy rain alert has been issued in Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of heavy rain with storm in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Nainital.
Seema Haider and Sachin's health deteriorated, treatment continues
Seema Haider and Sachin's health deteriorated, treatment continues
Malda Breaking: Vandalism of women in Malda, Bengal, mob of women beat up two women
Malda Breaking: Vandalism of women in Malda, Bengal, mob of women beat up two women
Arrest in Manipur viral video case
Arrest in Manipur viral video case
Police action in Manipur brutality case, 5th accused arrested
Police action in Manipur brutality case, 5th accused arrested
Accused of Manipur incident appeared in court, remand for 11 days
Accused of Manipur incident appeared in court, remand for 11 days
