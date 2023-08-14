trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648829
Uttarakhand faces flood like situation amid heavy rain

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Uttarakhand Flood 2023: In Uttarakhand, an official of the Meteorological Department said that moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue in Chamba, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu districts. On the other hand, in view of the weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh, all schools and colleges have been closed till August 14. Know how the rain is creating havoc on the mountains?

