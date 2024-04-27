Advertisement
Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Massive fire broke out in Nainital Forest

Apr 27, 2024
Uttarakhand Forest Fire: As the heat increases, the fire in the forests of Uttarakhand has started taking a severe form. A large part of the forest and the ITI building have come under the grip of a massive fire in the pine forests on Nainital-Bhowali road. The fire in the forests near Nainital district headquarters has become severe. The fire has also posed a threat to the High Court Colony located in the Pines area while traffic in the area has also been affected.

