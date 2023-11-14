trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687816
Uttarkashi Trapped labourers are contacted via Walkie Talkie

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Horrifying tunnel accident took place in Uttarkashi. Battle for 40 lives is still underway. As per latest reports, even after 48 hours, the rescue is still under progress. Workers are being communicated with through walkie-talkies.
