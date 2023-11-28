trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693051
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Arnold Dix's Baukhnag puja before 'GOOD NEWS'

|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: The rescue operation of workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi is continuing. Today, 17 days have passed since the rescue operation of workers in Uttarkashi. PM Modi has called Uttarakhand CM Dhami and got information about the rescue operation. PM Modi has asked to take care of the safety of the rescue team. Earlier, an exclusive video of rat miners digging in the tunnel has surfaced, in which they are seen pulling soil from the pipe. Now a big statement of rescue expert Arnold Dix has come out. Now, a video of rescue expert Arnold Dix worshiping Baba Boukhnag has surfaced. In which he is seen worshiping with folded hands. Have been.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Play Icon19:25
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Cricket Fans Gather To Jammu To Witness Legends League Match | Zee News English
Play Icon2:39
Cricket Fans Gather To Jammu To Witness Legends League Match | Zee News English
Families Of Israeli Hostages Gather Outside American Red Cross In Washington, Demand Their Release
Play Icon5:4
Families Of Israeli Hostages Gather Outside American Red Cross In Washington, Demand Their Release
Play Icon2:37
"Gandhiji would have praised PM Modi for taking forward Swachhta Abhiyan" VP Jagdeep Dhankhar
The White House Welcomes The Ongoing Pause In Military Operations In Gaza, Says John Kirby
Play Icon2:2
The White House Welcomes The Ongoing Pause In Military Operations In Gaza, Says John Kirby

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
play icon19:25
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Cricket Fans Gather To Jammu To Witness Legends League Match | Zee News English
play icon2:39
Cricket Fans Gather To Jammu To Witness Legends League Match | Zee News English
Families Of Israeli Hostages Gather Outside American Red Cross In Washington, Demand Their Release
play icon5:4
Families Of Israeli Hostages Gather Outside American Red Cross In Washington, Demand Their Release
play icon2:37
"Gandhiji would have praised PM Modi for taking forward Swachhta Abhiyan" VP Jagdeep Dhankhar
The White House Welcomes The Ongoing Pause In Military Operations In Gaza, Says John Kirby
play icon2:2
The White House Welcomes The Ongoing Pause In Military Operations In Gaza, Says John Kirby
Uttarkashi,Arnold Dix Puja,Baba bauknaag puja,Rat miners,silkyara tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,arnold dix,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi rat mining video,uttarkashi tunnel accident,Hindi News,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,rat miners in uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,rat miners video,Rat miners,Breaking News,uttarkashi breaking,Uttarakhand news,tunnel news,arnold dix breaking,