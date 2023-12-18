trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700247
Varanasi: 'Culture and spiritual consciousness...' says CM Yogi

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
PM Modi is on a two-day visit due to which CM Yogi is also in Kashi. In the morning, CM Yogi along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reached Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He visited and worshiped Baba and wished for the welfare of the people of the state. After darshan and worship, CM left. He addressed the public in Kashi.

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Report Submitted In Court
Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised: Underworld Don poisoned in Pakistan? What reports say
VIRAL VIDEO : Tiger Population Surges in Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve After Mining Ban
Umesh Pal Murder Case Update: Nafees Biryani dies of cardiac arrest
SIT arrests three accused over Priya Singh Case
