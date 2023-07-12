trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634450
Vijay Sinha comments on ruckus during Bihar Monsoon Session

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Monsoon Session 2023: On the third day of the Monsoon session in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, there has been an uproar once again. Due to this the proceedings have been adjourned till tomorrow. Meanwhile, on questioning Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha about BJP's performance, he said, 'If they turn off the mike and don't listen, then what to do?'
