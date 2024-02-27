trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725465
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Metro Denies Farmer Entry, Sparks Controversy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Bengaluru Metro faces public backlash as a video circulates online, showing security personnel denying entry to a poor farmer at Rajajinagar metro station. The contentious reason behind the denial: the farmer's 'poor' attire, consisting of a simple Kurta and some luggage on his head. Date of the incident remains unconfirmed.

All Videos

Congress Leader Basavaraj Patil Resigns, Likely to Join BJP Today In Maharashtra
Play Icon00:18
Congress Leader Basavaraj Patil Resigns, Likely to Join BJP Today In Maharashtra
VIRAL VIDEO: Snowy Iced Latte Sparks Debate With 40 Million Views On Social Media
Play Icon01:04
VIRAL VIDEO: Snowy Iced Latte Sparks Debate With 40 Million Views On Social Media
Tejashwi Yadav Joins In Cricket Fun During 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' In Katihar, Bihar
Play Icon00:26
Tejashwi Yadav Joins In Cricket Fun During 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' In Katihar, Bihar
PM Modi Reviews Gaganyaan Mission: Progress, Bestows Astronaut Wings
Play Icon00:46
PM Modi Reviews Gaganyaan Mission: Progress, Bestows Astronaut Wings
UP Rajya Sabha Election: 'Will listen to the voice of my soul', says SP MLA Rakesh
Play Icon05:37
UP Rajya Sabha Election: 'Will listen to the voice of my soul', says SP MLA Rakesh

Trending Videos

Congress Leader Basavaraj Patil Resigns, Likely to Join BJP Today In Maharashtra
play icon0:18
Congress Leader Basavaraj Patil Resigns, Likely to Join BJP Today In Maharashtra
VIRAL VIDEO: Snowy Iced Latte Sparks Debate With 40 Million Views On Social Media
play icon1:4
VIRAL VIDEO: Snowy Iced Latte Sparks Debate With 40 Million Views On Social Media
Tejashwi Yadav Joins In Cricket Fun During 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' In Katihar, Bihar
play icon0:26
Tejashwi Yadav Joins In Cricket Fun During 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' In Katihar, Bihar
PM Modi Reviews Gaganyaan Mission: Progress, Bestows Astronaut Wings
play icon0:46
PM Modi Reviews Gaganyaan Mission: Progress, Bestows Astronaut Wings
UP Rajya Sabha Election: 'Will listen to the voice of my soul', says SP MLA Rakesh
play icon5:37
UP Rajya Sabha Election: 'Will listen to the voice of my soul', says SP MLA Rakesh