Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
On April 16, Dubai experienced an unprecedented shift in weather, marked by the heaviest rainfall in 75 years, transforming the city into a waterlogged labyrinth. The deluge brought traffic to a standstill, led to flight cancellations, and prompted school closures, causing widespread chaos across the region. Video Source: Twitter

