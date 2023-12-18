trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700137
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Golfer: Australian Man Casually Plays Golf Beside Two Massive Snakes

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us
The heart-stopping moment, captured in a viral video shared by UNILAD on Instagram,This viral video showcases an Australian golfer's remarkable calmness as he continues his game, completely undisturbed by the presence of two snakes just meters away on a Brisbane golf course.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Man Nails 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance Challenge with Stunning Artwork – Internet Applauds
Play Icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Nails 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance Challenge with Stunning Artwork – Internet Applauds
Arshdeep Singh's Happy Dance to 'Lehra Do' Song Lights Up After T20 Triumph
Play Icon0:23
Arshdeep Singh's Happy Dance to 'Lehra Do' Song Lights Up After T20 Triumph
VIRAL VIDEO : Punjabi Man Buys Fruit Stock from Elder Woman - Watch Touching Video
Play Icon1:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Punjabi Man Buys Fruit Stock from Elder Woman - Watch Touching Video
VIRAL VIDEO : Daddy's Girl Learns to Ride a Scooter - Watch the Adorable Adventure Unfold
Play Icon0:34
VIRAL VIDEO : Daddy's Girl Learns to Ride a Scooter - Watch the Adorable Adventure Unfold
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan- Sources
Play Icon2:26
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan- Sources

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Man Nails 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance Challenge with Stunning Artwork – Internet Applauds
play icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Nails 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance Challenge with Stunning Artwork – Internet Applauds
Arshdeep Singh's Happy Dance to 'Lehra Do' Song Lights Up After T20 Triumph
play icon0:23
Arshdeep Singh's Happy Dance to 'Lehra Do' Song Lights Up After T20 Triumph
VIRAL VIDEO : Punjabi Man Buys Fruit Stock from Elder Woman - Watch Touching Video
play icon1:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Punjabi Man Buys Fruit Stock from Elder Woman - Watch Touching Video
VIRAL VIDEO : Daddy's Girl Learns to Ride a Scooter - Watch the Adorable Adventure Unfold
play icon0:34
VIRAL VIDEO : Daddy's Girl Learns to Ride a Scooter - Watch the Adorable Adventure Unfold
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan- Sources
play icon2:26
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan- Sources