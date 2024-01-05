trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706511
VIRAL VIDEO : New Zealand Politician Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke's Powerful Speech Resonates Globally

Jan 05, 2024
Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, New Zealand's youngest MP in 170 years, delivered a powerful speech advocating for indigenous rights, featuring a traditional Maori 'haka.' The 21-year-old, known for unseating a seasoned incumbent, passionately promised her electorate, "I will die for you... but I will also live for you." The viral video highlights Maipi-Clarke's commitment to her roots and indigenous causes, resonating globally and underscoring the importance of diverse voices in politics.

