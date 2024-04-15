Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Singapore-Based Dancer's 'Yimmy Yimmy' Performance Earns Perfect 10, Impresses Internet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Prepare to be mesmerized as a Singapore-based dancer's flawless rendition of 'Yimmy Yimmy' earns a perfect 10 rating, impressing the internet. Surpassing even the renowned Jacqueline Fernandez, this remarkable performance has set social media abuzz, showcasing the dancer's extraordinary talent and leaving viewers worldwide in awe.

All Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the obstacles to marriage will be removed?
Play Icon26:15
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the obstacles to marriage will be removed?
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon14:46
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
21 Former Judges wrote letter to CJI Dy Chandrachud Expressed Concern over increasing pressure on Judiciary
Play Icon01:09
21 Former Judges wrote letter to CJI Dy Chandrachud Expressed Concern over increasing pressure on Judiciary
BJP Manifesto 2024 Update: 'Work on 5 year vision document...',says CM Yogi
Play Icon06:36
BJP Manifesto 2024 Update: 'Work on 5 year vision document...',says CM Yogi
Kejriwal Arrest Update: What's option for kejriwal?
Play Icon11:04
Kejriwal Arrest Update: What's option for kejriwal?

Trending Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the obstacles to marriage will be removed?
play icon26:15
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the obstacles to marriage will be removed?
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon14:46
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
21 Former Judges wrote letter to CJI Dy Chandrachud Expressed Concern over increasing pressure on Judiciary
play icon1:9
21 Former Judges wrote letter to CJI Dy Chandrachud Expressed Concern over increasing pressure on Judiciary
BJP Manifesto 2024 Update: 'Work on 5 year vision document...',says CM Yogi
play icon6:36
BJP Manifesto 2024 Update: 'Work on 5 year vision document...',says CM Yogi
Kejriwal Arrest Update: What's option for kejriwal?
play icon11:4
Kejriwal Arrest Update: What's option for kejriwal?