NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Unique Street Bhindi Samosa Leaves Internet Confused

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Watch the trending video shared by blogger Ishant on Instagram, featuring the unique Street Bhindi Samosa. In the video, a man serves this innovative dish with potato and chickpea curry, green chutney, and spices.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart
Play Icon01:08
VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart
PM Modi Speech: 'I will risk my life for 'Shakti'..., says PM Modi
Play Icon06:10
PM Modi Speech: 'I will risk my life for 'Shakti'..., says PM Modi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources
Play Icon03:10
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: 'SBI, Provide information about bond number', says SC
Play Icon04:34
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: 'SBI, Provide information about bond number', says SC
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Attacked: Fight Over Loud Music Near Siddanna
Play Icon03:13
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Attacked: Fight Over Loud Music Near Siddanna

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart
play icon1:8
VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart
PM Modi Speech: 'I will risk my life for 'Shakti'..., says PM Modi
play icon6:10
PM Modi Speech: 'I will risk my life for 'Shakti'..., says PM Modi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources
play icon3:10
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: 'SBI, Provide information about bond number', says SC
play icon4:34
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: 'SBI, Provide information about bond number', says SC
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Attacked: Fight Over Loud Music Near Siddanna
play icon3:13
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Attacked: Fight Over Loud Music Near Siddanna