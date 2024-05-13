Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749011
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 13, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In an unexpected incident in a woman in peace sitting by the side of the road was confronted by an agitated bull. The bull darted by her at first, then turned and headed straight for the gullible woman. The bull threw her into the air with its horns directed straight at her and battered her nonstop. Fortunately, a bystander stepped in and freed the woman from the bull's grasp by blocking it with an expansive stick. The harrowing encounter, which was caught by the camera, serves as a sobering reminder of the unpredictability of these kinds of interactions with animals and the need for diligence when they strike.

All Videos

Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
Play Icon00:26
Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch
Play Icon00:18
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch
Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
Play Icon00:43
Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention
Play Icon00:37
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention
Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police
Play Icon01:05
 Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police

Trending Videos

Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
play icon0:26
Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch
play icon0:18
PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch
Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
play icon0:43
Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention
play icon0:37
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention
Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police
play icon1:5
Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police