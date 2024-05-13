videoDetails

Viral Video: Woman Attacked By Bull While Standing On Roadside, Leaves Internet In Awe

Bhavya Singh | Updated: May 13, 2024, 01:09 PM IST

In an unexpected incident in a woman in peace sitting by the side of the road was confronted by an agitated bull. The bull darted by her at first, then turned and headed straight for the gullible woman. The bull threw her into the air with its horns directed straight at her and battered her nonstop. Fortunately, a bystander stepped in and freed the woman from the bull's grasp by blocking it with an expansive stick. The harrowing encounter, which was caught by the camera, serves as a sobering reminder of the unpredictability of these kinds of interactions with animals and the need for diligence when they strike.