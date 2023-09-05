trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658338
Virender Sehwag in support of renaming 'INDIA' to 'Bharat'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has supported the demand to change India's name to Bharat (Bharat) in the constitution. Virender Sehwag posted on X that I have always believed that the name should be such that it instills pride in us.
