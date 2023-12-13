trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698509
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vishnu Deo Sai takes Oath As Chhattisgarh CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Chhattisgarh Oath Ceremony: The swearing-in ceremony of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai has ended. Along with him, two Deputy CMs have also taken oath. The video of the swearing in has surfaced.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO Anupam Mittal Grooves to Bobby Deol's Abrar's Entry track
Play Icon0:13
VIRAL VIDEO Anupam Mittal Grooves to Bobby Deol's Abrar's Entry track
Bobby Deol Spreads Joy: Heartwarming Moment as He Shares Smiles with an Adorable Little Fan
Play Icon0:13
Bobby Deol Spreads Joy: Heartwarming Moment as He Shares Smiles with an Adorable Little Fan
Viral Video: Million Views for Water Cricket! Boys Showcase Incredible Skills
Play Icon0:31
Viral Video: Million Views for Water Cricket! Boys Showcase Incredible Skills
Neelam's Unconventional Protest: Smoke Cracker Demonstration Outside Parliament Sparks Controversy
Play Icon0:57
Neelam's Unconventional Protest: Smoke Cracker Demonstration Outside Parliament Sparks Controversy
Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News
Play Icon12:38
Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO Anupam Mittal Grooves to Bobby Deol's Abrar's Entry track
play icon0:13
VIRAL VIDEO Anupam Mittal Grooves to Bobby Deol's Abrar's Entry track
Bobby Deol Spreads Joy: Heartwarming Moment as He Shares Smiles with an Adorable Little Fan
play icon0:13
Bobby Deol Spreads Joy: Heartwarming Moment as He Shares Smiles with an Adorable Little Fan
Viral Video: Million Views for Water Cricket! Boys Showcase Incredible Skills
play icon0:31
Viral Video: Million Views for Water Cricket! Boys Showcase Incredible Skills
Neelam's Unconventional Protest: Smoke Cracker Demonstration Outside Parliament Sparks Controversy
play icon0:57
Neelam's Unconventional Protest: Smoke Cracker Demonstration Outside Parliament Sparks Controversy
Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News
play icon12:38
Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News
chhattisgarh new cm oath ceremony,chhattisgarh news,Chhattisgarh CM,cg cm oath ceremony live,vishnu deo sai new cm oath ceremony,chhattisgarh cm vishnu deo sai,chhattisgarh new cm vishnu deo sai,vishnu deo sai new cm of chhattisgarh,vishnu deo sai new cm,vishnu deo sai vishnu dev sai cm name,vishnu dev sai cm,vishnu deo sai news,Latest News,Breaking News,cg new cm vishnu deo sai,vishnu deo sai oath ceremony video,who is vishnu deo,modi in chhattisgarh,MP,