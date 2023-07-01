trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629461
Watch Baba Barfani's first aarti, Baba Amarnath Darshan on ZEE NEWS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
This year's Amarnath Yatra has started from 1st July. Devotees of Baba Amarnath Barfani have left for the holy cave via Pahalgam and Baltal. Darshan of Baba Amarnath has also started
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
"We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast" Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
"We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast" Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session
Demonstration against Nitish Kumar in Patna, ruckus against teacher recruitment process
Demonstration against Nitish Kumar in Patna, ruckus against teacher recruitment process
