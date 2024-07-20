videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Interview of Baba Bageshwar on Kanwar Yatra Controversy

| Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Baba Bageshwar Exclusive Interview: Politics is going on in UP over the order of name plates on the Kanwar route. Meanwhile, Baba Bageshwar has supported writing names on shops. Baba Bageshwar has said that beware of the people who are doing this. Baba Bageshwar says that some Bangladeshi Rohingyas change their names and start taking pledges on the banks of Ganga in the month of Sawan. The reality of such people should be revealed, hence the real name should be written on the shops so that it can be known that Madhav's shop is of Yahoo people.