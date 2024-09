videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Report on Crocodile

| Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 09:44 AM IST

Crocodiles are being farmed all over the world to earn money. But in India, it is a protected animal...that is why it is not normal for crocodiles to come to cities..in the areas where their numbers are increasing. There, a distance between human settlements and crocodiles must be maintained..if this is not done, then both crocodiles and humans will continue to face problems. And this interference can sometimes become the reason for a big crisis.